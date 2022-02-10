Delhi, February 10: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will be releasing the CA Foundation 2021 Result and CA Final 2021 Result Today- February 10 2022. The ICAI CA exams were conducted in December, 2021. According to the official notification, the results will likely be announced on February 10 (evening) or on February 11.

The official websites for ICAI results are:

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in," reads the official notification.

The institute says students who want to receive results on their email addresses can register for it from February 8 on icaiexam.icai.org.

The official notification says, "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result."

“In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it adds.

The CA Foundation and Final exam was conducted on 13, 15, 17 and 19 December last year through offline mode. The exam was conducted in two different shifts.

