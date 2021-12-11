Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): The five-day long winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha began in Dharamsala on Friday amid din.

No-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition and no discussion was allowed by the Speaker on which the opposition leaders came out of the House raising slogans.

"This government has lost the moral authority to rule the state. 23 MLAs, including 22 from the Congress party, signed a proposal document and the speaker did not allow us to discuss it. We simply demand a discussion over it. The government lost all four seats in bypolls and then they reduced the petrol prices. We want to discuss certain issues as there is no development in rail line, airport expansion, four lanes national highway, they made nothing as per their promises and now they don't want to discuss these things," said Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Congress leader Thakur Ram Lal said, "We brought the no-confidence motion and it is according to the rule but the speaker rejected it in a hurry."

"The government has lost all the four elections and it seems that the government has lost its credibility."

Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Sarveen Choudhary said, "Whatever issues are raised, they will be answered. The Chief Minister and the government have come here and people are happy with the government". (ANI)

