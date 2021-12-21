New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule.

Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday.

