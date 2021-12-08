Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been convened from December 15, the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat said here on Wednesday.

The fourth session of the year has been convened by Governor Anandiben Patel on December 15 at 11 am, it said.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

This would be the last session of the 17th Assembly before the states goes into election early next year.

The government may present demands for vote on account during this session for various ambitious projects.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)