New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India has recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The overall COVID-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901.

With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573.

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 29th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 18,52,266 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 14,77,87,656 samples tested for COVID19, up to 6th December 2020. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were tested on Sunday.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an all-party meeting, had said that the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the next few weeks, and vaccination will start in India as soon as scientists give a green signal. (ANI)

