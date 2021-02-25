Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): As Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it the country's hottest city in February, the state government gave instructions to all districts to prepare for a possible heat-wave situation.

As per Joint Special Relief Commissioner Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra, water scarcity might be an issue in the coming weeks due to the heat.

"Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and has become the hottest city in India in February. The State government has issued instructions to all district magistrates to take necessary preparedness and precautionary measures for a possible heatwave situation," Mohapatra said.

"Water scarcity is an issue during the heatwave. Collectors and district administration have been duly instructed," he added. (ANI)

