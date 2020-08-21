Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,147 coronavirus cases, due to which the overall count in the state crossed the 50,000-mark, health officials said.

The case count in the state is now 50,640, they said.

The death toll rose to 1,185 after 14 patients succumbed to the viral infection, the officials added.

Four COVID-19 patients died in Indore, one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Barwani, Neemuch, Sagar, Shivpuri, Jhabua, Satna and Chhindwara.

Among the new cases, the highest number of 227 were reported from Indore, followed by 140 from Bhopal, 121 from Gwalior and 117 from Jabalpur.

MP Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Gopal Bhargava also tested positive for the infection. He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

A total of 987 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, reached 10,786 and the death toll rose to 353.

Bhopal has so far reported 8,988 COVID-19 cases, including 255 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,840 and 2,867 respectively.

At 3,059, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,455.

Although all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases, no new coronavirus case was reported from two districts since Thursday evening.

There are 3,992 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 18,834 fresh cases and 318 deaths. As on July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll was 867 in the state.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 50,640, new cases 1,147, death toll 1,185, recovered 38,527, active cases 10,928, total number of people tested 11,33,826.

