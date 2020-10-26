New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Also Read | Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested for Allegedly Molesting Multiple Women, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Campaigning for First Phase of Upcoming Polls Ends Today; CM Nitish Kumar and JP Nadda to Hold Election Rallies.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 81,069 active cases, while 7,10,843 people have recovered and 10,905 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 96,688 active cases, while 2,94,910 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,332 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 37,017 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 30,606 and 26,744 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,34,62,778 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)