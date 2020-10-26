Patna, October 26: The Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections will end on Monday. The first phase of voting will be conducted for 71 out of the total 243 seats on October 28. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address the rallies in Muzaffarpur, Mahua , Mahnar in Vaishali and BJP Chief will hold a rally in Aurangabad. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Kumar's JD(U) is contesting the elections in alliance with BJP-led NDA. Nitish Kumar is its Chief Ministerial candidate. RJDl-led Mahagathbandhan is the biggest competition to it with Tejashwi Yadav eyeing the Chief Minister's office. The campaign for the first phase of elections show rallies by many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress is a party to the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP to Retain Power, Chirag Paswan's LJP Not to Play Kingmaker.

Read The Tweet Here:

Campaigning for the first phase of #BiharElections2020 will end today. The State will vote in 3 phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November; results will be announced on 10th November. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/YQNoYKEkdZ — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases. The elections are will be conducted between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on October 10.

