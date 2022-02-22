Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A woman and her two minor daughters were run over by a goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday evening.

However, it is not clear whether it is a case of suicide or accident, Beawar police station SHO Sanjay said.

“The woman identified as Maya Bhopa, aged 30, was with her two daughters and a son when the incident occurred. The son, aged one-and-a-half years, was unhurt while the three were killed,” he said.

They were residents of Dudu in Jaipur district and were currently living in Beawar area in a hut, the official said.

When the police traced her husband based on the phone number, he was found in an inebriated state, Sanjay said.

The woman's family members were informed about the matter and the bodies were shifted to Beawar government hospital mortuary, he said.

