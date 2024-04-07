Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman from Nagpur has accused a man of posing as an Indian Air Force official and extorting nearly Rs 4 lakh from her after taking her intimate photos and videos, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police on Sunday registered a case against accused Shyam Supatkar for rape, extortion and a few more charges under the Indian Penal Code.

The woman told the police that she met the accused, who had created a fake profile in the name of Shyam Verma, on Facebook about four years ago.

The accused claimed he was an Indian Air Force official posted in Gujarat but lived in Nagpur. Both decided to meet eventually.

During the meeting, Supatkar allegedly gave her a sedative-laced drink, knocking her unconscious. He then shot her intimate photos and videos, she said.

Supatkar allegedly threatened to release the woman's photos and videos on social media unless she complied with his demands, the official from Ajni police station said.

The accused took Rs 4 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery from her, alleged the woman.

The woman approached the police after learning that the man was not an Air Force official, he said, adding that Supatkar was yet to be arrested.

