Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 29 (ANI): A woman who was admitted to a private hospital here was sexually assaulted and an FIR was registered after she complained to her father on gaining consciousness six days later.

Police have registered a case after the woman's father registered an FIR in the Sushant Lok police station.

The 21-year-old woman suffers from tuberculosis and was admitted to a private hospital here on October 21. She attained consciousness on October 27 and complained through gestures to her father that she was abused by a man named Vikas.

After receiving the complaint, the police tried to get her statement but the doctors said that she is not in a condition to speak.

Police Commissioner Maqsood Ahmed said that the investigation has been initiated in the matter. Police are trying to ascertain whether accused Vikas is a worker in the hospital or not. Ahmed said that the CCTV footage is being examined. (ANI)

