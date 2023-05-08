Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl, the Assam Rifles said on Monday.

The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police and Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) in Bawngkawn area on Saturday, it said.

Also Read | BJP Leaders Vasundhara Raje, Kailash Meghwal Refused to Support Conspiracy to Topple My Government in 2020, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

A total of 350 gram of heroin was found concealed in 28 soap cases, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)