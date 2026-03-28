Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): An official of the District Information Office in Kannur has been suspended after a controversial press release related to a complaint by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Azhikode was issued during the election period.

The action followed the release of details of a complaint in which the LDF alleged that its candidate, KV Sumesh, was being subjected to character assassination by the United Democratic Front (UDF). The note also stated that LDF constituency secretary M Prakashan had sought action against the UDF.

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The move drew sharp criticism from Congress, which accused the Public Relations Department (PRD) of engaging in political propaganda. Martin George, president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), alleged that the department had violated norms by issuing a politically loaded communication and said the party would approach the Election Commission.

Following the controversy, the Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, who is also the District Election Officer, initiated action against the official responsible for the release.

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In an official statement, the officer said that a complaint related to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026, which had been forwarded for enquiry, was 'prematurely released to the media through the District Information Office, Kannur, without authorisation and before completion of the enquiry process."

It added that the official's action constituted a breach of duty under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and violated the Election Commission of India's instructions on maintaining the neutrality of official machinery.

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking a historic consecutive victory. The UDF secured 41 seats, while the NDA failed to win a single seat despite an 11.4 per cent vote share. The CPI(M) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats, while the Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)

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