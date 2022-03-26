Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died and two others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

They said the four people were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Angered by Father Torturing His Mother For Years, Teen Bludgeons Him to Death.

The deceased were identified as Pathani (25) and Zubeida (6).

The police said Pathani's husband Idris Khan and another woman on the motorcycle were seriously injured. They were rushed to the government hospital in Poogal.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2022-23: 'Rozgar Budget' Will Generate Employment for Youth, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

A case has been registered against an unknown truck driver and investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)