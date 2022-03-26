New Delhi, March 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment on large scale for youth. He was commenting on the annual budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," said Kejriwal said in a tweet. 'Rozgar Budget': Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Presents Rs 75,800 Crore Budget for FY 2022–23.

"People who lost their jobs during Covid are in trouble. Total 1.68 crore people are employable in Delhi, but only a third -- 33 per cent have jobs, we will take this number to 45 per cent in 5 years," Kejriwal said.

While commenting on the budget, CM said that inflation is the second biggest problem today. The government schools are fantastic and education is free. This year, about 3.75 lakh people have taken their children out of private schools and enrolled in government schools.

On healtcare, the CM said that from fever treatment to major operations, everything is free in Mohalla clinics.

Kejriwal added further in the press briefing after budget that by March 31, 2023, road, water, sewer and drainage work will be completed in all the kutcha colonies of Delhi, except for about 100 colonies.

On BJP's allegations on his statement on Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal said that since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP has ruled for 8 years at the Centre, but there has not been a single rehabilitation centre under their rule.

We demand to put the film on YouTube and the earned money should be spent on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, said the Delhi CM.

