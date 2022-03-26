Mumbai, March 26: Unable to bear the constant torture that his mother faced at the hands of his alcoholic father, a college-going boy allegedly murdered him at their Kandivli East home on Thursday. The 16-year-old later surrendered before the Samta Nagar police.

The wife of the deceased in her police statement claimed that she had been suffering mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband for years, according to a report in Times of India.

The woman, who worked in a private firm, said the continued harassment bred hatred in the minds of her two sons against their father, who worked as a contractor. Mumbai: Man Kills Neighbour After Dispute Over Rs 100 In Dahisar, Arrested

The woman said that her husband started drinking soon after their marriage in 1997. As the man was not well educated, he could not get a good job.

The man would pick up fights over trivial issues and also got short-tempered, said his wife. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body in Septic Tank; Arrested After Son Brags About It

"Besides verbal abuse, he also started beating me as the years passed. I stayed on in the marriage for the sake of my sons," the woman stated.

The woman further alleged that her husband's behaviour grew worse as he started to suspect her character. She said she was running the house alone as well as taking care of her son's education expenses.

The woman also said when she refused money for liquor, her husband used to thrash her and all their neighbours were aware of the situation.

On the day of the incident, the woman's husband came back home with liquor and started abusing her. Sometime later, the couple's elder son also returned home from work and witnessed the ruckus at the house.

"The deceased grabbed his wife's neck and banged her head on the wall. When their younger son tried to intervene, he was pushed away. He then picked a hammer and hit his father who collapsed near the bathroom," said a police officer.

