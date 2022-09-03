Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], September 3 (ANI): A woman was killed after allegedly being thrown out of a moving train, by a man in Fatehabad on Saturday.

The victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana. The accused boarded the train and tried molesting her.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Pulls Up Collector in Telangana Over Absence of PM Narendra Modi's Photo at PDS Shop (Watch Video).

As per the police, the incident happened after she fought a man who was trying to molest her. During this, he pushed her and she fell off the train.

"A 30-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly thrown out of the moving train when she fought a man trying to molest her. He pushed her and she fell off. The victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana with her son. The accused boarded the train midway and tried to molest her," Fatehabad SP Aastha Modi told ANI.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After 25 Gunny Bags of Rice Fall on Him in Periyapalayam.

The child got off at Tohana and informed his father, after which they found her body in the morning.

The accused has been arrested after her husband informed the police about the incident.

"The accused jumped off the train and was injured. The child got off at Tohana and informed his father. His father searched for his wife and found her body around 4 am in the morning. He then informed the police. Government Railways Police then rounded up the accused, and further legal process is going on," SP Aastha Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)