Mumbai, September 3: In an unfortunate incident, a 35-year-old man lost his life after 25 gunny bags of rice that were kept on shelves in a godown fell on him. The incident took place on Thursday at Periyapalayam when the pile of gunny bags fell on the deceased identified as Khali Mukya. Police officials said that Mukya, a resident of Bihar was staying near the godown when the incident took place.

According to reports, the deceased and his family were sleeping near the godown when the incident took place. Mukya was employed in a rice mill for nearly two years. As per reports, Mukya was asked by his employer to arrange the gunny bags weighing 25 kg each on the shelves in the godown. After he arranged the gunny bags, Mukya sat nearby in order to get some rest when all of a sudden all the gunny bags fell on him one after the other. UP Shocker: Man Falls From Roof After Monkeys Chase Him in Budaun; Dies.

Shockingly, Mukya was buried under the pile of 25 gunny bags even before he could escape or get up. Police officials said that Mukya was alone on the day of the incident. When a few employees heard Mukya's voice they rushed to his help. Cops said that the employees had to search for Mukya as he had not turned on the lights. However, they finally managed to trace him under the pile of sacks.

Although Mukya was immediately rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. Later, his body was sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. Police said that Mukya struggled to breathe while he was being taken to the hospital. Acting on the complaint filed by Mukya's relative, the police filed a case and are investigating the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).