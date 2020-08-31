Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A woman died during childbirth along with her just born child at a hospital here allegedly due to negligence of the hospital staff, police Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Rai said on Sunday.

The kin of the deceased have alleged negligence of the hospital administration and demanded action against them.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Distributes 25 Smartphones to Tribal Kids in Mumbai for Online Classes.

"A woman named Neetu was scheduled to deliver her baby at a private hospital. Today, on August 30, the police received information that the mother and the child both died. We have told their relatives to file a complaint, based on which appropriate action will be taken," Rai told reporters here.

The police official said that the cause of the death, and negligence, if any, on behalf of the hospital will be found out on the basis of the medical report.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)