Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) A woman drove a car on a railway track on the city outskirts on Thursday morning, causing disruption to train services, police said.

She drove the car at Shankarpally here for about eight kilometres.

The woman, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, tried to confront police personnel when she stopped the car.

However, police managed to overpower her and sent her for medical tests, a police official said.

The woman is said to have worked in a software company in the past, he said.

The railway police would register a case, the official said.

Citing preliminary information, railway sources said two goods trains and equal number of passenger trains were disrupted for about 20 minutes.

