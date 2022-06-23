Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) A woman in Rajasthan's Banswara district allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze following a dispute with her live-in partner, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kataro ka Talab village on Tuesday night, Anandpuri SHO Dilip Singh said, adding that the couple had been living together for the past three years.

Also Read | By Increasing Contact Between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, and Our Civil Society … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Her partner Manoj Kumar, a revenue officer, is absconding after the incident, he said.

A case has been registered against the officer under IPC Section 302 based on the complaint lodged by the woman's family members.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Cooperation Between Member Countries Can Help Global Post COVID-19 Recovery'.

The police officer said the body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)