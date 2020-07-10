Shimla, Jul 10 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman died after falling off the roof of her house when monkeys attacked her here on Friday, police said.

The woman, Rajbala, had gone to the rooftop of her house in Kuftadhar for some work. Suddenly some monkeys attacked her and in an attempt to save herself she fell down, they said.

Also Read | Four-Member Inquiry Committee, Constituted to Examine Suicide of Journalist on 6th July, Submitted Its Report: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

She was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) where she succumbed to injuries, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)