Palghar, Jun 13 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was found dead with her head smashed at a bus depot in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

An official from Wada police station said they suspect the woman was murdered and a probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The body of the woman, hailing from Kandivli village here, was found at the state transport bus depot in Wada area around 11 pm on Sunday, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts are on to nab the culprit, the official said.

