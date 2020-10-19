Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious conditions at her home in a village here while her husband and child were missing, police said on Monday.

The body of Sapna Yadav, who lived in Yakubpur, was found lying on the floor of the house with slight marks of strangulation on her neck, the police said.

“There were no other injury marks on her body, which was spotted by her neighbours who alerted the local Phase 2 police in the morning,” an officer said.

Her husband Rajneesh Yadav and their son were not found at the house and are yet to be traced, the officer said.

According to their neighbours, there was no fight between the couple the previous night, the police said, suspecting foul play in the case.

The body has been sent for post mortem after which the cause of the death would be ascertained, the police said.

