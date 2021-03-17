Ghaziabad, Mar 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriend's house here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who was in a live-in relationship, belonged to Uttam Nagar colony of west Delhi, they said.

She used to sell apparels through online service, while her boyfriend is employed with a multinational company, Station House Offcier, Vijay Nagar, Mahaveer Singh Chauhan said.

Before committing suicide on Tuesday, she also made a video clip in which stated that she was not happy with anything, he said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered her mobile phone and other belongings for investigation.

Her body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem, the SHO added.

