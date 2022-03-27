Kota, Mar 27 (PTI) A woman and a man, who were involved in an extra-marital relationship, were arrested in Kota city for allegedly murdering her husband, police said on Sunday.

The accused were produced in a court on Sunday afternoon, a day after their arrest, and were remanded in police custody, they said.

The body of Naresh Meena (38) of Jhalawar district was found in the Bhimganjmandi area of Kota city on March 18, the local police station said. Meena was living at a rented accommodation in the city along with his wife.

The married couple worked as tailors.

Meena's family members initially raised no doubts over his death, but on Friday, his niece lodged a report alleging that Sunita Meena, wife of the deceased, and Pramod Khateek were having an affair and had possibly murdered her uncle, the police said.

Following this, the police tracked down Khateek, who during initial interrogation, admitted to have committed the crime with Sunita Meena's help, Circle Inspector at the Bhimganjmandi police station Laxmichand Verma said.

The enquiry revealed that Khateek would visit the couple's house for work and had developed a relationship with Sunita Meena, the police said.

On the night of Holi, the due strangulated Naresh Meena to death with a shoelace while he was asleep and smeared marker pen ink on his neck to cover the marks, Verma said.

