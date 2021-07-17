New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A husband-wife duo was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old boy from a hospital here on the pretext of getting a birth certificate for the child, police said on Saturday.

Chandrawati and her husband Virender, residents of Uttam Nagar, were arrested and the child was safely rescued and handed over to his parents, they added.

The motive behind the kidnapping is not clear so far and the accused are being interrogated. However, the woman has claimed that she wanted another child and hence, kidnapped the boy.

The matter came to light on Thursday after the victim's mother approached the police with a complaint that an unidentified woman took her to the ESI Hospital in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on the assurance that she would help her get a birth certificate for her child, which would help her get ration and money on a monthly basis, according to the police.

Believing her, the complainant went to the hospital, where the accused woman took the child from her on the pretext of getting him photographed and fled with the boy, police said.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and formed several teams to rescue the child safely from the clutches of the kidnappers.

"With the help of technical surveillance and local information, our teams identified the accused woman as Chandrawati. The teams traced her house and recovered the child from her illegal custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

The accused woman and her husband, Virender, who works as a security guard at a factory in Nangloi, were arrested, the officer added.

