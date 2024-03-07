Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury likely from a splinter while she was working near a small firing range in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Patiala Horror: Teenage Girl Stabbed to Death by Stalker in Punjab, Sister Dies of Shock.

Sita Devi, a resident of Khudri Chinkah village, "sustained splinter-like injury when she went near the firing butt in Rudd Pull for cutting grass" in the morning, the official said.

She was admitted to a hospital by a team of the Arnas police station, the spokesperson said and added that preliminary inquiry rules out a terror angle to the incident.

Also Read | India Sees Japan as a 'Natural Partner' in Its Journey, Development and Quest for Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Videos).

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma appealed to the people to stay away from rumour mongering. Any person found involved in creating fake news will be dealt with strictly, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)