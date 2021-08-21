Muzaffarnagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Saturday.

Shakuntala's body was found with injuries in a forest in Bidoli village, they said. he victim was identified as Shakuntala.

A case was registered against Shakuntala's brother-in-law and his wife in this connection on the complaint of her family at Jhinjhana police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

The investigation in the case is on, police said.

