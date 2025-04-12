Mau (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A woman was killed while her son was critically injured after a tanker overturned onto their Scorpio near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said on Friday.

Ghosi circle officer Dinesh Dutt Mishra told reporters that the incident took place near a bend at Kachhikala village, where the Scorpio, heading towards Varanasi, was crushed under the weight of the tanker, which lost control and flipped onto it.

Also Read | Murshidabad Stir: Tension in West Bengal As Protests, Violence Break Out Over Waqf Amendment Act (See Pic and Video).

The woman identified as Gayatri and her son Prashant Pandey, both residents of Varanasi, were trapped inside the Scorpio and had to be brought out using a bulldozer and a Hydra crane, the officer said.

The two were rushed to the district hospital, were doctors declared Gayatri dead on arrival. Prashant has been referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of his injuries, Mishra said.

Also Read | What Is 'Cyber Slavery' Racket? As Maharashtra Cyber Cell Rescue Over 60 Indians, Know All About Cybercrime Networks Run by Myanmar Armed Rebel Groups.

The mother-son duo was returning to Varanasi after visiting their ancestral village in Surajpur when the accident took place, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)