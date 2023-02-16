Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed and her son severely injured as two groups clashed in the Robertsganj area here on Thursday over a land dispute, police said.

One side attacked the other with sticks and axes in Navgaon village under the Robertsganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said.

During the clash, Gyanvati Devi was killed on the spot and her son Santosh was seriously injured, he said.

A case has been registered and attempts are on to nab those involved in the clash, the SP said, adding that the condition of Santosh was stated to be stable.

A police force has been deployed in the village, the official said.

