Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her two sons before committing suicide in Rajasthan's Dudu district, police said on Tuesday.

Asha Devi (30) and her four-year-old twin sons Shreyansh and Shivang were found hanging from fans in their house in Sunadiya village, Station House Officer of Dudu Police Station Indra Prakash Yadav said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The woman's husband is a construction worker, he said.

