Ludhiana, Nov 28 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed a two-and-half-year-old daughter of her neighbour here over some personal enmity, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Shimlapuri locality, they said.

The woman, identified as Neelam, was questioned after police found in CCTV footage that she was taking the girl somewhere.

She had allegedly buried the girl by digging in a plot, police said.

Police took the girl to a local hospital after recovering her from the plot but she was declared dead by doctors.

The accused, Neelam, has been arrested, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

