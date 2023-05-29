Pratapgarh (UP), May 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman returning home after attending a wedding was allegedly raped in Kandhai police station area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night when a 17-year-old boy caught hold of the woman, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One More Cheetah Released Into Wild in Kuno National Park; Count Reaches Seven.

The victim informed her family about the incident after which a case was lodged.

"The boy is being questioned," Mishra said.

Also Read | Kerala: BJP Panchayat Member Nikhil Manohar Held for Spreading Fake News About Class 12 Results.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and police are probing the incident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)