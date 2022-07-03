Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) A middle-aged woman fell from the Gariahat flyover on Sunday night, triggering tension in the busy south Kolkata neighbourhood, police said.

The incident happened around 9 pm, they said.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2022: 'Don't Kill Cows on Eid', Lok Sabha MP and AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Appeals to Assam Muslims.

Sneha Halder was returning from work in a taxi when she got on to the flyover, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how she fell from the bridge, they said.

Also Read | Hong Kong: Steve Ho Chun-Yin, Pro-Beijing Lawmaker, Photographed Standing Close to Chinese President Xi Jinping Tests COVID-19 Positive.

She was rushed to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan hospital on Sarat Bose Road in a critical condition, police said.

She has suffered injuries on her hands and other parts of the body, they said.

As Halder fell at the busy Gariahat crossing, known for the famous market, a large number of people who were spellbound by the incident gathered at the spot, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Police had to face trouble in clearing the spot to normalise the movement of vehicles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)