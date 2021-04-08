Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) A newly-elected woman sarpanch and her husband were attacked by a group of persons in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The couple received injuries in the attack, which took place on Tuesday, and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.

Local political rivalry is said to be the reason behind the incident.

The 26-year-old sarpanch and her husband were proceeding to Thane city in a car when they were waylaid by around 10 persons travelling in two vehicles, the police said.

The assailants, armed with iron rods and a sword, pulled out the couple from the car and assaulted them, they said.

The Bhiwandi taluka police have registered an offence under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act against the accused, who have been identified, but no arrest has been made so far, they said.

A rivalry between the accused persons and the victim led to the attack which was linked to the recent election of the sarpanch, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)