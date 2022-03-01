Budaun (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was shot dead here on Tuesday by her two brothers, angry with her over her love marriage, police said.

Moazzam and Mujim allegedly shot at their sister Shibli in Gauramai village under the Alapur police station area after they saw her there with her husband Fahim, Budaun's Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

Shibli had married Fahim over 18 months ago against her parents' wishes and her brothers were still upset with her, said Singh.

The woman had gone to Budaun from her village along with her husband to buy medicine and was returning home when her brothers saw her and opened fire at her from behind, the SSP said.

The woman died at the spot, he said, adding a murder case has been registered against the two and they will be arrested soon.

