Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A youth complained to the police here accusing a woman of slapping him when he objected to her dog defecating in front of his residence and allegedly trying to bite him.

A video of the alleged incident in the Shakti Khand area of Indirapuram has surfaced on the Internet.

Also Read | Ladakh Accident: 4 Tourists Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge.

Tarun was taking an evening walk on Monday within the compounds of a residential society when he noticed the woman walking her dog in front of their residence, police said.

Also Read | UP: Two Women Killed, Teen Injured as Mound of Mud Falls over Them While Repairing Kutcha House in Prayagraj.

The dog reportedly barked at Tarun and his friend and tried to bite them. The dog then started defecating outside their flat, they said.

When Tarun objected to this, the woman allegedly slapped him. He later called the police dialling the 112 helpline number, the police said.

Additional SP (City) Gyanendra Singh said that Tarun has lodged a complaint against the woman at Indirapuram police station and a probe into the matter is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)