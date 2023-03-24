A 36-year-old woman and her son were injured after an unknown person threw acid on her in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area. As per police officials, the woman and her child both received minor injuries. The incident happened around 7:30 pm on Thursday. Cops said it appears to be a case of personal enmity. Police said that the woman has returned from the hospital after taking the treatment. An investigation in the case is underway. Acid Attack in Karnataka: Jilted Lover Attacks Minor With Acid in Ramnagar District; Accused Absconding.

Delhi Acid Attack

Delhi | Unidentified miscreants threw acid on a 36-year-old woman who was standing with her son in Bharat Nagar area, splashes of acid also fell on her son. Personal enmity likely reason behind the attack. Probe underway: Delhi Police (23/03) — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

