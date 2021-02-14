Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman was stabbed by her male friend outside KEM Hospital here on Sunday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred in afternoon after an argument broke out between the accused Rajesh Kale and the victim woman, an official said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Kale has been booked by Bhoiwada police under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Kale and the woman are close friends. The woman lives in suburban Govandi with her family members while the accused Kale is a resident of Kurla," the official added.

