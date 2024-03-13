Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A 63-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Jyoti Shah, was found dead inside her aparin the Nepean Sea Road area of South Mumbai.

Also Read | PM Modi Talks to Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials British Counterpart, Discusses Early Conclusion of India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Police said that they were examining the CCTV footage of the building, adding that they suspect the involvement of the victim's newly recruited house-help in the crime.

The Malabar Hill police have registered an FIR in the matter under section 302 of the IPC, and initiated a probe into the same.

Also Read | Join Us if You Are Being Insulted, We Will Ensure Your Victory, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Nitin Gadkari.

As per the police, the victim lived with her husband, Mukesh Shah, who owns a jewellery shop in Mumbai.

"The house-help, who was recently recruited, is reportedly missing since the time of the incident," they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)