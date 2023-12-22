Palghar, Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly operating an interstate gang involved in blackmailing and extortion, a police official said on Friday.

Valiv police station senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre said a woman who was living as the tenant of a builder in Vasai some two years ago accused him of impregnating her and threatened to file a rape case if he did not pay Rs 1 crore.

The woman and her two associates allegedly took Rs 19.70 lakh from the builder over a period of time, he said.

"Another accused then lured the builder into a real estate deal in Andheri East in Mumbai and took Rs 24 lakh from him. The accused then took Rs 17.80 lakh from him claiming his property in Vasai will be acquired for a railway corridor and they could get him Rs 25 crore as compensation," he said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case of cheating, extortion by threat of accusation and other offences was registered, leading to the arrest of Nafiz Hamid Sheikh (39), Manish Seth (48) and Sahiba Bakshi alias Neetu Pandey (29), the official said.

Sheikh is from Bhiwandi, Seth from Surat in Gujarat and Pandey from Sriganganagar in Rajasthan, the official said.

