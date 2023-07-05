Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) The decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday adding they suspect it to be a case of murder.

Some locals spotted the gunny bag floating in the sea waters on Tuesday morning and alerted the police, an official from Worli police station said.

Also Read | World’s Hottest Day: July 3 Hottest Day Globally Ever Recorded, Say Climate Scientists.

Due to the high tide, the bag floated and got stuck in a drain near the Coast Guard office in Worli area, he said.

The police seized the bag and found the decomposed body of a woman inside it, the official said, adding the deceased was yet to be identified.

Also Read | ICAI CA 2023 Result Date and Time: Intermediate and Final Results To Be Declared Today at icai.nic.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

It is suspected the woman was murdered and the body then dumped into the sea, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and a probe is on into it, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)