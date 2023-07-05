Mumbai, July 5: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be announcing the CA Intermediate and CA Final Results 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who appeared for these exams can expect the results to be declared once the results are uploaded on the website. Candidates who appeared for this examination can visit the official website at icai.nic.in once the results are out. GSEB Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at gseb.org: Gujarat Board Releases Hall Tickets for SSC and HSC July Supply Exams, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

The relevant authorities conducted the CA Inter and Final exams at various examination centres throughout the state from May 3 to 18. After the results are announced, candidates will be able to access them through a direct link provided by using their personal login credentials, such as registration or roll number. UPPSC Drops 100 Subject Experts From Panel for Underperformance.

How To Check ICAI CA 2023 Result:

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the 'Results Section' and click on the direct link of ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Results 2023."

A login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the login details like registration number and PIN number.

Click on the submit option.

Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results carefully.

Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

The ICAI Intermediate examinations for Group 1 took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while the Group 2 exams were conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. On the other hand, the ICAI final course exams for Group 1 were held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and for Group 2, the exams took place on May 11, 13, 15, and 17.

In other news, the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 were declared on Sunday, July 2. Candidates who took the entrance exam can access their marks and download their results by visiting the official website of ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

