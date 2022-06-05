Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Following the recent targeted killings in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said women and girls are being targeted out of desperation to provoke the security forces.

"They are not even sparing girls and women now. It is their desperation that they are making such killings to provoke security forces. I know the administration and security forces would do their work with promptness," Sinha said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Union Territory.

The move comes in the wake of the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits are holding protests in Srinagar against the killings by terrorists.

A 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists.

These deaths follow a series of killings that have been happening since August 5, 2019, the day when the Union government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and downgraded it to Union territory while simultaneously bifurcating the region into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs. (ANI)

