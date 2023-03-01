Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 1 (ANI): The third Khelo India National Winter Games 2023, the biggest winter sports competition the nation has ever seen, came to an end on Thursday at the ski resort of Gulmarg, in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the nullification of Article 370 in August 2019, this winter sports carnival saw more than 1,500 athletes representing 29 States, Union Territories and institutional teams participating in 10 sports disciplines like Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding, Snow Shoe, Ski Mountaineering, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Ice Stock, Curling, Bob sledge and Bandy.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia’s Arrest Casts Shadow Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Model of Governance Poll Plank, AAP Fights Back.

The lack of proper infrastructure and facilities for training and playing does deter boys and men from pursuing sports as a career choice. The women of Kashmir have had it doubly hard due to the social stigma and gender inequality prevalent in society which discourages them from taking up sports professionally.

Terrorism in Kashmir had a significant impact on sports in the area, with terrorism being one of the main factors affecting the sporting landscape. Sports were affected as terrorists attacked sporting events and venues.

Also Read | Chinese Loan Apps Fraud: Scam Leads to Financial Crisis and Loss of Jobs.

Terrorist groups carried out numerous attacks on sports venues, including cricket stadiums, which are popular in the region. These attacks led to the cancellation of matches and tournaments, as well as the closure of sports facilities.

Moreover, the threat of violence made it difficult for athletes to train and compete in the region. Many athletes were afraid to participate in sporting events due to the risk of being targeted by terrorist groups. This had led to a decline in the quality of sports in Kashmir, as well as a lack of opportunities for athletes to showcase their talents.

However, in the years of counterterrorism and combating radicalism in Kashmir, sports have made a comeback and even women have started to take it up as a professional career choice.

Many women athletes have shattered the glass ceiling and chosen to play games. Some of the women from Kashmir who have made it big are Afreen Hyder, Afshan Ashiq, and the wonder kid Tajamul Islam.

Afreen Hyder, the top female Taekwondo athlete from Kashmir, has continued her impressive run by winning a bronze medal for J&K at the senior National Taekwondo Championship. Afreen, who has always represented Jammu & Kashmir with pride at the national and international levels, did so once more by winning a medal at the Senior National Taekwondo Championship, which took place in Maharashtra from February 10 to 12. She is the first female taekwondo competitor from Kashmir to receive a medal in the Senior Nationals championship in Kyorugi.

Afshan Ashiq is a footballer from Kashmir who is an icon for football in the valley, especially among young girls. She is also a qualified coach and has trained many aspiring footballers. She has represented FC Kolhapur City in the 2019 Indian Women's League football competition and has been knocking at the national team doors for quite some time now. She has also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the lack of sports infrastructure in Kashmir.

Some of the challenges faced by women athletes in Kashmir are harassment and violence from conservative elements who oppose women's participation in sports as well as limited opportunities and exposure to compete at higher levels. So this is credited to the families of these women who despite the hurdles have supported their sportswomen in every way.

Not an easy thing to do in a conservative society, repressed under terrorism for decades and always embroiled in political intrigue and communal disharmony. So when these families defy conservative elements and push their women to realise their full potential, it is really a win for India and its ability to keep terrorism at bay.

Kickboxing is a popular sport in Kashmir that has produced many champions like Tajamul Islam, Aabid Hameed and others. Kickboxing offers a chance for youngsters in Kashmir to come out and do something meaningful in their lives. However, kickboxing also faces many challenges in Kashmir such as a lack of infrastructure, funding, support and security.

Tajamul Islam is an Indian kickboxer from Kashmir who has won two gold medals in the World Kickboxing Championship. She is the youngest kickboxer in the world and the first Kashmiri girl to achieve this feat. She also runs her own kickboxing academy in the Bandipora district. According to the web sources, Tajamul Islam was captivated by martial arts since she first watched a kickboxing academy functioning near her school. She joined the academy and started training under her coach Faisal Ali Dar. She has been winning local championships since 2015 and then participated in national and international events. She is also inspired by Spiderman, her favourite movie.

That Kashmir Valley is healing and making its way towards peace and harmony is evident by the career trajectories of its women and men making it in arenas of physical combat and competitive sports and bringing medals and laurels to the Union Territory of J&K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)