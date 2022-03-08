New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Women need to be treated equally at home and in office, NHRC chief justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

In his message on the International Women's Day, he said laws alone may not ensure a just and equitable society.

"It is necessary for all sections of the society to have equal opportunities and access to their basic human rights and more importantly the women, who constitute nearly half of the human resource the world over, necessary for achieving a sustainable development of nations," he said.

The National Human Rights Commission joins the nation and the global fraternity in celebration of International Women's Day for "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

"The NHRC has continued to bring out constructive suggestions for filling up the gaps, if any, in the laws for the protection of women's rights, including their right to lead life with equality and dignity. However, we have to treat women as equal partners from house to office," he said in his written message.

"The laws alone may not yield the results ensuring a just and equitable society. The women are equal in all respects and inherit in coparcenary equally with sons. It is required that they should dream big and try to achieve the same," he added.

The NHRC in line with the spirit of the Constitution of India is committed to always working towards creating requisite awareness about the importance of ensuring women's rights.

In India, women are placed on a higher pedestal; they are makers of the house and that of the nation, the NHRC chief said.

The Commission joins the global campaign on this important day which reminds the societies world over of their obligations towards the promotion and protection of human rights of all, in particular with respect to women, he added.

