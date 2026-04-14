Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday asserted that women are safe in the state and assured strict action in the recent Mandi murder case, while defending the government's decisions on healthcare infrastructure and dismissing Opposition criticism.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media after unveiling a statue of BR Ambedkar at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

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Referring to the recent killing of a 19-year-old college student in Mandi's Sarka Ghat area, Sukhu said the accused was arrested promptly.

"A daughter of ours was brutally murdered. We ensured the immediate arrest of the accused. I have directed the DGP to conduct a thorough and strict investigation. The government stands with the victim's family and expresses deep condolences," he said.

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He assured that the accused would face stringent punishment as per the law. "The accused has been sent behind bars. We will ensure the strictest possible punishment through the court," he added.

The Chief Minister said preliminary information suggests the accused may have been a drug addict, but a detailed probe is underway.

"I have asked the police to investigate every aspect, including the possibility of drug influence. No one has the right to take a life. We will get to the bottom of the case," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by the State Women's Commission, Sukhu maintained that women are safe in Himachal Pradesh.

"I want to make it clear that women and daughters are safe in Himachal. Isolated incidents do occur due to individual mindset, but the government acts swiftly in such cases," he said.

He added that such crimes are shameful and society must collectively address the mindset behind them.

Sukhu rejected allegations of weak law enforcement and said prompt arrest in the Mandi case sends a strong message.

"We acted immediately and arrested the accused. The law will take its course, and courts will decide the punishment. The government will strongly pursue the case," he said.

Addressing controversy over shifting services from Kamla Nehru Hospital, the Chief Minister clarified that the hospital is not being shut down.

"The Mother and Child Hospital, which is over 100 years old, will continue to function there. We have expanded it to 270 beds and are further strengthening infrastructure," he said.

He explained that certain gynaecology services are being shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for better treatment facilities.

"Latest technology, including advanced ultrasound and robotic surgery, is available at IGMC. The decision has been taken purely in the interest of better healthcare for women, not for any political gain," Sukhu said.

He also pointed out that some equipment at Kamla Nehru Hospital is outdated. "We are upgrading facilities, but patients deserve the best available treatment, which IGMC currently offers," he added.

Hitting back at the Opposition, Sukhu accused them of politicising sensitive issues.

"Some people are trying to gain political mileage from this. There is no personal or political benefit in these decisions; our only aim is better treatment for women," he said.

On allegations related to the Chester Hills case, Sukhu said action would be taken based on facts.

"We have written to the Deputy Commissioner. I do not act based on media reports but on verified facts, and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Reiterating his government's commitment, Sukhu said ensuring justice, improving healthcare, and maintaining law and order remain top priorities.

"Our focus is on governance and public welfare. We will continue to act firmly against crime and work towards better facilities for the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Sukhu also paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar, highlighting his role in shaping India's Constitution.

"Our true tribute to Dr. Ambedkar will be to adopt and uphold the democratic values he established. The Constitution reflects the vision of the nation, its culture, and the path of development," he said, adding that a Constitution-themed installation was also unveiled to mark the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)