Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha member and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil on Wednesday stressed that the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill should be implemented systematically after due processes.

Patil reiterated the Congress party's long-standing support for women's empowerment.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: How To Calculate Percentage From CGPA.

"We are not opposing the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill at all. It should be passed, but it must be implemented systematically," she said.

Patil claimed that the push for women's political representation began during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and was further advanced under Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Blast: 5 Killed, 20 Injured After Detonators and Gas Cylinders Explode at House in Sri Sathya Sai (See Pics).

She said that key processes such as delimitation and census are essential before implementing the women's reservation.

"We had demanded delimitation and census earlier as well, and these steps are necessary before implementing the Bill. We are asking for the same even now," Patil added.

Patil also questioned the delay in bringing the legislation into effect despite it being discussed earlier, stating that the government must ensure proper groundwork before rollout.

The Parliament is set to meet on April 16, 17,18 in a special sitting of the budget session to discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators.

The government aims to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also called the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to delink quotas for women from the delimitation process. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. The new Lok Sabha is likely to have more than 800 seats.

Meanwhile, after attending the Himachal Day programme in Shimla, Patil said the people of Himachal deserve support from the Centre.

"We want Himachal to move forward, but the Central government is not helping the state. The people of Himachal are also your people, and they deserve support," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)